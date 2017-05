Man, 21, shot in Woodlawn

A man was shot Thursday evening in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

The 21-year-old was shot in the leg at 6:13 p.m. in the 1500 block of East 67th Place, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. He was being uncooperative with investigators.