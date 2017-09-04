Man, 21, shot while driving in South Holland

A 21-year-old man was shot while driving on Sunday in south suburban in South Holland.

Officers were called at 1:17 p.m. to the parking lot of a fast food restaurant at 730 E. 162nd St. for a report of a person shot, according to South Holland police.

Officers found the man lying on the ground in the parking lot with gunshot wounds to this face and chest, police said. He told officers he was driving south on Cottage Grove Avenue from 154th Street at the border with Dolton when a silver vehicle pulled alongside him and someone inside began shooting.

The 21-year-old was able to drive to the restaurant’s parking lot, where he told staff he was shot and needed help, police said.

South Holland paramedics took him to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was expected to survive, police said.

South Holland police said they were “aggressively” investigating the shooting and following all available leads. Illinois State Police were assisting South Holland detectives with the investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to call (708) 331-3131 and dial 2.