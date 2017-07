Man, 21, shot while sitting on porch in West Englewood

A 21-year-old man was shot Sunday afternoon in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

He was sitting on a porch abut 4:15 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Winchester when someone shot him from a passing red-colored sedan, according to Chicago Police.

the man was taken to Holy Cross Hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper, left thigh, police said. He was in good condition.