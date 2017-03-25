Man, 22, fatally shot in Dolton

A 22-year-old man died early Saturday at a hospital in northwest Indiana after being shot in south suburban Dolton.

Kelcey T. Washington Jr. was pronounced dead at 2:44 a.m. at Franciscan Health in Hammond, Indiana, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

Washington, of South Holland, was taken to Franciscan Health after being shot in near 155th Street and Drexel Avenue in Dolton, authorities said.

The coroner’s office said Washington suffered a gunshot wound and his death was ruled a homicide.

Dolton police were not able to provide information about the shooting on Saturday.