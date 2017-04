Man, 22, shot in Lawndale

A 22-year-old man was shot Tuesday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

He was shot at 9:53 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Lawndale, but wouldn’t provide details about the shooting to investigators, police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to his right shoulder and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.