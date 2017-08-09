Man, 23, shot during carjacking in Gresham

A man was forced out of his vehicle and shot Thursday night in a South Side Gresham neighborhood carjacking near the Auburn Park Lagoon.

The 23-year-old was sitting in his vehicle with another person at 11:21 p.m. when two other people got out of a blue car in the 400 block of West Winneconna Parkway and walked up to them holding guns, according to Chicago Police.

They forced the pair out of the vehicle and shot the 23-year-old in the left leg, police said.

His condition was stabilized at St. Bernard Hospital, according to police.