Man, 23, shot in Austin

A 23-year-old man was shot Thursday night in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

He was walking on the sidewalk at 9:36 p.m. in the 300 block of South Cicero Avenue when he heard gunshots and felt pain, Chicago Police said.

He took himself to Loretto Hospital with a gunshot wound to his right knee, but was later transferred to Stroger Hospital, police said. His condition had stabilized.