Man, 23, shot in hand in West Garfield Park

A man was shot Monday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

About 10:30 p.m., the 23-year-old was standing in a vacant lot in the 4500 block of West Jackson when a male approached him and fired shots, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to his right hand, police said. He was in good condition.