Man, 23, shot in head in Auburn Gresham

A 23-year-old man was shot Wednesday evening in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

He was shot in the head about 7:30 p.m. in the 8800 block of South Parnell, according to Chicago Police. He was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Details on the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.