Man, 23, shot while driving in South Chicago

A 23-year-old man was shot in the leg Saturday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood.

About 5:30 a.m., he was driving south in the 7900 block of South Phillips when someone opened fire from a blue SUV coming from the other direction, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

No one was in custody as Area South detectives investigated.