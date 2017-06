Man, 23, shot multiple times in Park Manor

A man was shot multiple times Thursday afternoon in the South Side Park Manor neighborhood.

About 3:15 p.m., the 23-year-old victim was standing with friends on a back porch in the 6900 block of South King Drive when two unknown males fired shots in his direction, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital with gunshot wounds to his left shoulder and upper back, police said. His condition was stabilized.