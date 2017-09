Man, 23, shot on front porch, seriously wounded on Near West Side

A man was shot and seriously wounded on a front porch early Saturday in a Near West Side Noble Square neighborhood attack.

The 23-year-old was on the porch about 12:30 a.m. when someone opened fire in the 1400 block of West Potomac, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the arm, leg and abdomen and taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. He was listed in serious condition.