Man, 23, shot while riding bicycle in Gresham

A man was wounded while riding his bicycle early Monday in a Gresham neighborhood shooting on the South Side.

The 23-year-old was riding his bike east about 12:40 p.m. in the 400 block of West 87th Street when he heard loud noises and realized he had been shot, according to Chicago Police.

His condition was stabilized at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.