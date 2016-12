Man, 23, wounded in Heart of Chicago shooting

A man was shot Wednesday night in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood on the South Side.

The 23-year-old was a passenger in a vehicle about 7:15 p.m. in the 1900 block of South Hoyne when a black truck approached and someone inside fired shots, Chicago Police said.

He was shot in the hand and took himself to Saint Anthony Hospital, police said. He was later transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.