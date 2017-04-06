Man, 23, wounded in Park Manor shooting

A man was shot Sunday afternoon in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

The 23-year-old was walking north at 2:28 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Langley when a dark-colored SUV pulled up next to him and someone inside began shooting in his direction, striking him in the lower back and right arm, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

No one is currently in custody, police said. Area Central detectives are investigating.