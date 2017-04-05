Man, 24, charged with illegal gun possession in Naperville

A 24-year-old man was charged Wednesday with possessing a gun with an obliterated serial number in west suburban Naperville.

Christopher Brooks, a 24-year-old convicted felon from Naperville, was charged with unlawful use of weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon, both felonies, according to Naperville police.

On March 31, Naperville police’s Special Operations Group was patrolling in the 1500 block of Naperville Wheaton Road when they saw Brooks sitting in a suspicious vehicle, police said. Brooks was then found with a gun with a destroyed serial number.