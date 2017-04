Man, 24, critically wounded in East Side shooting

A 24-year-old man was critically wounded Sunday night in a shooting in the East Side neighborhood on the Far South Side.

He was standing in a vacant lot about 8:15 p.m. in the 10700 block of South Green Bay when he was approached by two males who fired shots and ran off, Chicago Police said.

He suffered gunshot wounds to his chest and arm, and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.