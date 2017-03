Man, 24, shot in Austin

A man was shot Thursday evening in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The 24-year-old was shot in the head just after 6 p.m. in the 5900 block of West Erie, Chicago Police said.

He took himself to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where his condition was stabilized, police said. He was later transferred to Stroger Hospital.

Police said the man was being uncooperative with investigators.