Man, 24, shot in Brainerd

A man was shot early Sunday in the South Side Brainerd neighborhood.

About 2:30 a.m., the 24-year-old man was walking into a home in the 9200 block of South Parnell when someone in a black car fired shots as it drove by striking him in the right leg, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Little Company Mary Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.