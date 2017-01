Man, 24, shot in Lawndale

A 24-year-old man was shot late Saturday in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

He was in a vehicle about 11 p.m. traveling south in the 800 block of South California when another vehicle pulled alongside him and someone inside fired shots in his direction, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the left hand and was treated at Rush University Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.