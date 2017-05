Man, 24, shot in West Garfield Park

A 24-year-old man was shot late Friday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

At 11:11 p.m., the man was sitting in a vehicle in the 4000 block of West Carroll when he heard shots, got out to investigate and was shot in the buttocks, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken in good condition to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, police said.