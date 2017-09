Man, 24, shot in West Garfield Park

A man was shot Friday evening in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 24-year-old was walking down the street about 11:20 p.m. in the 4100 block of West Congress when he heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police. He was shot in the chest.

He went to Loretto Hospital and was later transferred to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

He was uncooperative with officers, and no suspects were in custody, police said.