Man, 24, shot in Woodlawn

A man was shot Saturday afternoon in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

At 4:39 p.m., the 24-year-old was crossing the street at 63rd Street and Cottage Grove Avenue when he heard gunshots, according to Chicago Police.

He took off running north on Cottage Grove Avenue and went into an alley, where he realized he’d been shot in his upper, right leg, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.