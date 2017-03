Man, 24, shot to death in Gary

A 24-year-old man was shot to death Saturday in northwest Indiana.

A death investigative team was called about 9:50 a.m. to the 400 block of Ellsworht Street in Gary, Indiana, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

Jason D. Harris, of Gary, was found with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner’s office. He was pronounced dead at 10:38 a.m., and his death was ruled a homicide.