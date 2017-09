Man, 24, wounded in Marquette Park shooting

A man was shot Sunday afternoon in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 4 p.m., the 24-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his right hand in the 6600 block of South California, according to Chicago Police. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized.

The circumstances of the shooting were unknown, and he was uncooperative with investigators, police said.