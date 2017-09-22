Man, 25, dies after suffering multiple stab wounds in Forest Park

A man died Wednesday after being stabbed multiple times in west suburban Forest Park.

Ivens Soto, 25, was pronounced dead at 2:11 p.m. after suffering multiple stab wounds in the 7700 block of Adams Street, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He lived in the same block as the stabbing.

An autopsy on Thursday found Soto died of his injuries, and his death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

Forest Park police didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.