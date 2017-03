Man, 25, grazed in Galewood shooting

A 25-year-old man was grazed in a Sunday shooting in the Galewood neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

He was in the 6800 block of West North Avenue just after 7 p.m. when he was grazed in the chest, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood in good condition, police said.