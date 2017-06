Man, 25, shot dead in East Chicago

A man was killed in a shooting late Friday in northwest Indiana.

Emergency crews responded about 11 p.m. to a person shot in the 4800 block of Alexander Avenue in East Chicago, Indiana, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

Ashanti Walden, 25, of Gary, Indiana, was pronounced dead at 11:45 p.m. after succumbing to a gunshot wound, authorities said.

The shooting was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said.