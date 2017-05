Man, 25, shot in Aurora

A man was shot Wednesday in west suburban Aurora.

The 25-year-old was shot in the leg about 8:10 p.m. as he was getting out of a vehicle parked in a driveway in the 600 block of East Galena, according to Aurora police.

The vehicle he was getting out of and another vehicle parked in the driveway were both hit by gunfire, police said.

More details, including the man’s condition, were not immediately available.