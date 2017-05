Man, 25, shot in Austin

A 25-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Sunday evening in the Austin neighborhood.

He was walking at 5:36 p.m. in the 5400 block of West Fulton Street when he heard gunshots and felt pain, Chicago Police said.

He took himself to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said. His condition was not immediately known.