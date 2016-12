Man, 25, shot in Back of the Yards

A man is in serious condition after being shot late Friday afternoon in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

About 4:30 p.m., the 25-year-old man was in driving in his vehicle in the 4700 block of South Throop when people in a dark-colored vehicle drove up, got out and fired shots, according to Chicago police.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.