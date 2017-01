Man, 25, critically wounded in West Garfield Park shooting

A 25-year-old man was shot Saturday afternoon in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

About 4 p.m., he was in the 100 block of South Kilpatrick when someone approached him and shot him in the neck, according to Chicago Police.

The man took himself to Loretto Hospital before he was transferred to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood in critical condition.