Man, 25, shot on Northwest Side

A man was shot Saturday night in the Sauganash neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The shooting happened about 6:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Lemont, according to Chicago Police. The 25-year-old heard gunfire, felt pain and realized he was shot in his right thigh.

He was taken to a hospital, where his condition was stabilized.