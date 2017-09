Man, 25, wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

A 25-year-old man was wounded Monday night in an East Garfield Park neighborhood shooting on the West Side.

The man was shot in the buttocks at 8:08 p.m. in the 3000 block of West Walnut, according to Chicago Police. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was not immediately known.

No additional details were immediately available.