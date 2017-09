Man, 26, critically wounded in Galewood shooting

A man was critically wounded Saturday evening in a Northwest Side Galewood neighborhood shooting.

The 26-year-old was outside about 5:50 p.m. when someone walked up to him in the 6100 block of West Bloomingdale and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the abdomen and taken to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood in critical condition, police said.