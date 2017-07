Man, 26, shot in Austin

A man was shot Tuesday night in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

About 10:20 p.m., the 26-year-old was walking north on the sidewalk in the 300 block of South Cicero when someone in a black sedan fired shots in his direction as it drove north, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital with gunshot wounds to his left leg and right foot, police said. His condition had stabilized.