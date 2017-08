Man, 26, shot in Garfield Park

A shooting Wednesday evening in the West Side Garfield Park neighborhood wounded a man who was shot in the leg.

The 26-year-old was shot in the right leg about 10 p.m. when he was standing on the corner in the 500 block of North Springfield and he heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

His condition was stabilized at Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

He was uncooperative with detectives, authorities said.