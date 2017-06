Man, 26, shot in North Lawndale

A man was shot early Saturday in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

At 2:56 a.m., the 26-year-old was standing in an alley in the 1500 block of South Keeler when he heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

He took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot would to right arm, police said. His condition was stabilized.