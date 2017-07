Man, 26, shot in Park Manor

A man was shot Friday afternoon in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

The 26-year-old was shot in his left hand about 4:45 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Calumet, Chicago Police said.

The man, who was not being cooperative with investigators, gave no other information, police said. He took himself to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was in good condition.