Man, 27, grazed in Little Village shooting

A man suffered a graze wound Saturday afternoon in a Little Village neighborhood shooting on the Southwest Side.

The 27-year-old was standing about 3:45 p.m. in the 2400 block of South St. Louis when he heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition with a graze wound to his left ankle, police said.