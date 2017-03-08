Man, 27, shot during robbery in West Town

A man was shot Thursday night in the West Town neighborhood.

About 9:30 p.m., the 27-year-old was walking with two other people in the 1400 block of West Carroll when the group was approached by two males who robbed them, Chicago Police said.

During the robbery, the 27-year-old was shot in his left forearm and left thigh when he tried to run away, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

The robbers ran away with several items of jewelry and an unknown amount of cash from the victims, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.