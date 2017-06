Man, 27, shot in Brighton Park

A man was shot Thursday night in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 27-year-old was walking on the sidewalk about 10:45 p.m. in the 4100 block of South California when another male came up to him and started shooting, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to his right buttocks, and his condition was stabilized, police said.