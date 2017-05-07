Man, 27, shot in ear in South Shore, declines treatment

Chicago Police marker to a gun casing (top right) work the crime scene Tuesday afternoon in the 7000 block of south Rockwell reports of three people shot. | Scott Stewart~Sun-TimesChicago Police work the crime scene Tuesday afternoon in the 7000 block of south Rockwell reports of three people shot. | Scott Stewart~Sun-Times

A man suffered a gunshot wound to his ear Wednesday night in the South Shore neighborhood, but declined treatment.

The 27-year-old was standing in the street about 6:45 p.m. in the 6700 block of South East End Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

He was struck in one of his ears, but declined medical attention, police said.