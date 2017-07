Man, 27, shot in Englewood

A man was shot Friday night in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 27-year-old was walking on the sidewalk about 9:15 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Vincennes when another male walked up to him and started shooting, Chicago Police said.

He was struck in his right arm and back and taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.