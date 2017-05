Man, 27, shot in Grand Crossing

A man was shot Thursday evening in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.

About 6:45 p.m., the 27-year-old was inside a vehicle at 72nd Street and Dorchester Avenue when a gray van drove by and someone inside it fired shots, Chicago Police said.

He was struck in the left leg and buttocks, and took himself to Jackson Park Hospital, police said. He was later transferred to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.