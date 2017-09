Man, 27, shot in West Englewood

A man was shot Tuesday night in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 27-year-old got into a fight with another person just before 8 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Ashland when the other person pulled out a gun and fired shots, Chicago Police said.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital with gunshot wounds to his abdomen and buttocks, police said. His condition had stabilized.

A suspect was taken into custody, police said.