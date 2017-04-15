Man, 27, shot in West Humboldt Park

A 27-year-old man was shot Saturday evening in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

At 5:04 p.m., the man was driving in the 1500 block of North Pulaski Road when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Due to police activity in the area, CTA No. 54 buses are being temporarily rerouted in both directions from Pulaski Road, Grand Avenue, Kostner Avenue and North Avenue.