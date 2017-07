Man, 27, shot while driving in East Garfield Park

A man was wounded Wednesday evening in an East Garfield Park neighborhood shooting on the West Side.

The 27-year-old was driving a vehicle and stopped in traffic about 10:10 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Madison, according to Chicago Police. At Madison and Kedzie, he heard several shots and a bullet went through his vehicle, striking him in the leg.

He took himself to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.