Man, 27, wounded in Englewood shooting

A man was shot early Sunday in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

At 12:19 a.m., the 27-year-old was standing in the 5600 block of South Elizabeth when someone in a dark-colored car fired shots, striking him in the left leg, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.