Man, 27, wounded in South Deering drive-by shooting

A man was wounded early Wednesday in a South Deering neighborhood drive-by shooting on the Far South Side.

The 27-year-old was walking on the sidewalk about 12:15 a.m. in the 10000 block of South Crandon when a Chrysler van pulled up and people inside fired at him before driving away, according to Chicago Police. He was shot in the abdomen and right knee.

His condition was stabilized at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.